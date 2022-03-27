Candidates who are preparing for Rajasthan NEET PG, we have some important news for you. The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday ordered that a second round for NEET PG 2022 admissions will not be held. This comes after complications that occurred during the interview process as the board accidentally selected two candidates for one seat at Jaipruia Hospital.Also Read - 'Shameful': Rajasthan BJP MP Demands CBI Or SIT Probe In Dausa Gang-Rape Case

Currently, the issue has been resolved as one of the candidates was assigned a seat at Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, SNMC Jodhpur. The matter was earlier taken to the high court where it was heard by the bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Gaur who resolved the issue following which the second round of counselling was withdrawn. Also Read - Rajasthan MLA's Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Rape of Minor Girl: Police

“The seat of MBBS DNB was initially offered to Dr Lalit Dhakar at Jaipuria Hospital and he was entitled to get admission on the said seat as per his merit and choice,” stated Rajasthan High Court. Also Read - 2 Killed, 8 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Ajmer

The seat of SNMC Jodhpur was then offered to Dr Sabir Mohammad in the Paediatrics department.

The State PG Counselling Board issued an order that stated that “in compliance with the order passed by Rajasthan High Court, the orders of re-counselling issued on March 17, 2022 and March 20, 2022 are withdrawn with immediate effect”