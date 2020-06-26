New Delhi: A japur hospital was found conducting trials of Patanjali Ayurved’s drug Coronil on coronavirus patients. The Rajasthan’s Health Department has served a notice to NIMS hospital and sought an explanation regarding the matter in three days. Also Read - COVID-19: With Highest Single-Day Spike, Maharashtra Tally Ahead of These 10 Countries

"We served notice to the hospital on Wednesday evening seeking explanation in three days. The hospital did not inform the state government nor sought permission," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur, Dr Narottam Sharma said.

The launch of the drug by yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday triggered a debate after which the Ayush Ministry sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.

The Rajasthan government has clarified that the drug cannot be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ministry of AYUSH.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma had said on Wednesday that strict action would be taken against the seller as per the rules in case of sale of any drug as a medicine to treat the coronavirus infection.

At the Coronil launch, the company had claimed that its medicine can cure the contagious disease within seven days.

It said Coronil, taken along with another product developed by it, had shown a 100 per cent success rate in clinical trials on infected patients, except those on life support.

Ramdev said the medicines were developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Jaipur.