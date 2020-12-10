Jaipur: Nine newborns died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital. Also Read - Rajasthan Panchayat And Zila Parishad Polls: Ruling Congress Suffers Setback, BJP Headed For Victory in Local Body Polls

“Nine newborns have lost their lives, out of which three were brought dead. I’ve issued directions that under no circumstances should we lose the life of a newborn due to the negligence of doctors. CM and government are taking this issue very seriously,” Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told ANI. Also Read - Man in Rajasthan Stabs Wife to Death With Scissor, Sits Unrepentant Near Body, Plays Video Game

“Out of nine newborns, three were brought dead, three had congenital diseases and two were referred cases,” JK Lone Hospital Medical Superintendent, S C Dulara said.

District Collector has formed an investigation committee to look into the matter.

Five of the babies, who were one-four days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said. The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infants.

(With inputs from agencies)