Omicron Outbreak: 4 South African Passengers Test Covid Positive In Rajasthan
As many as four South African passengers have tested Covid positive in Rajasthan. The samples of the patients have been sent for further tests. Family of 4 quarantined in Jaipur. The members of the family have been isolated in Jaipur.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.
Published Date: December 3, 2021 9:55 AM IST