Omicron outbreak:  As many as four South African passengers have tested Covid positive in Rajasthan. The samples of the patients have been sent for further tests. Family of 4 quarantined in Jaipur. The members of the family have been isolated in Jaipur.Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City

