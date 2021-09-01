Jaipur: A voter turn out of over 13 per cent voter recorded till 10 am in the third and final phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in six districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Amid tight security arrangements, the polling began at 7.30 am in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.Also Read - Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Nearly 83 Per Cent Turnout in Second Phase

A total of 13.64 per cent turnout was registered till 10 am, the spokesperson of the state election commission said. The elections are being held in three phases to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishads and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samitis. State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said a total of 1,772 candidates have submitted their nomination, while seven candidates have been elected unopposed.

In the third phase, 25.78 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 3,547 polling stations. In the third phase, more than 11,000 EVM machines will be used.

Polling under the first and second phase was held on August 26 and 29 respectively and counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the districts’ headquarters. One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed in the six districts.

He said the counting of votes will be done on September 4 at 9 am at all the district headquarters. Over 62 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase and 65.88 per cent in the second phase of the election.

(With PTI inputs)