Jaipur (Rajasthan): As part of a new initiative of Jaipur Metro to generate extra revenue, people can now hire metro train coaches to celebrate birthdays and other events.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the person who desires to celebrate an event in metro coaches has to pay Rs 5,000 per coach for four hours and an additional 1,000 per extra hour.

Similarly, for four coaches, the charges will be Rs 20,000 per four hours and an additional 5,000 per hour.

In the past, Jaipur Metro coaches were hired for shooting short advertisements.

It also stated that in association with an event management company, short-term advertisements through banners, stands and canopies have also been arranged at metro stations.

(With inputs from ANI)