Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police will soon declare the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Once declared, eligible candidates can download the result through the official websites — police.rajasthan.gov.in, and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted between May 13 till May 16 and July 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - IBPS PO Recruitment Notification Out; Apply For 6432 Posts at ibps.in Till August 22

Earlier on July 04, the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key was released. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections till July 07, 2022. Below are the steps to download the result. After taking the objections raised by the candidate into consideration, a final answer key and Result will be declared. Also Read - MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Register For 2557 Posts at peb.mp.gov.in| Check Notification, Application Link Here

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in, and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022.” Key in the login credentials. Your Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Rajasthan Police. Also Read - Central Bank CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For 45 Posts Till August 18 at cbhfl.com