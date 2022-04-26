Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police will launch a campaign against those who waste time and resources of law enforcers and courts by registering false cases.Also Read - Rajasthan CM Approves Rs 71,486.4 Crore Investments to Generate 26,000 Jobs in State

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada said on Tuesday that instructions have been given to all the officers from time to time by the police headquarters, but this will be taken up as a campaign now. Also Read - Rajasthan: Three Child Marriages Reported in Bhilwara District, FIR lodged

Mehrada said initially two police stations of Jhunjhunu district were focused and the police got success. He said that in 50 out of 52 false cases identified, courts have imposed fines on the accused who registered false cases. Also Read - Heatwave Continues In Rajasthan, Mercury Crosses 44 Degrees In Bikaner