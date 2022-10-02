Rajasthan Political Drama: Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan and the internal strife of the Congress, a big statement of a BJP MLA has come to the fore. BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf has reportedly said, “Our doors are completely open. If the Congress government falls and someone helps BJP to bring down that government, then we will cooperate with such a person. BJP has no role in this drama of Congress. This is their internal matter. But if Lakshmi comes sitting at home, she should not be rejected.”Also Read - Acid Attack On Two Girls In Separate Incidents In Jaipur, Culprits At Large | Video Inside

It is being said that he has dropped this hint for Sachin Pilot.

Congress a sinking ship

Taking a jibe at the current situation of Congress, BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Saraf said that Congress is a sinking ship, whoever is sitting in it is running here and there to secure their future. The public is waiting for whether it sinks in a month or in 2 months or in 6 months.

Who is Kalicharan Saraf

Kalicharan Saraf is considered close to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. In her government, he had been the health minister of the state. BJP has not spoken openly on the political crisis of Congress but now this statement of Saraf on this issue holds a lot of significance.

BJP trying to lure Sachin Pilot

Some political experts are of the opinion that this statement of Saraf is in a way inciting Sachin Pilot for a division within the Rajasthan Congress. Let us tell you that BJP leaders have showered praises on Sachin Pilot on many occasions in the past. However, the entry of Sachin Pilot into the BJP is very difficult given that former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior party leader Vasundhara Raje is strongly against Sachin’s entry into the saffron party.