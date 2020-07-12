New Delhi: As the Congress found itself amid a crisis over the survival of its government in Rajasthan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) three months ago– leading to the collapse of the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh, today took an opportunity to take a jibe at his former party. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Works Out Numbers to Retain Power, Summons Meeting of Party MLAs Tonight | Top Points

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet.