Rajasthan Poll: Ashok Gehlot Accepts Defeat, May Resign As Rajasthan CM at 5.30 PM

As per media report,  Gehlot will submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5.30 p.m.

Updated: December 3, 2023 3:43 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accepted the Congress’ defeat in the Assembly elections, and he is expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to resign as CM. As per media report,  Gehlot will submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5.30 p.m. Gehlot said that “we respect the mandate”.

However, Gehlot’s loyalist and minister PS Khachariyawas said that the CM will not be resigning today. The minister said: “Gehlot will go to Delhi at 5.30 pm and discuss about the opinion of 102 MLAs to the central leadership of the party. His visit to delhi was planned beforehand.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP won 18 seats till the time of filing this report, while the Congress bagged 5 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

