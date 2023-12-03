Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Poll: Ashok Gehlot Accepts Defeat, May Resign As Rajasthan CM at 5.30 PM

Rajasthan Poll: Ashok Gehlot Accepts Defeat, May Resign As Rajasthan CM at 5.30 PM

As per media report, Gehlot will submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5.30 p.m.

Rajasthan Poll: Ashok Gehlot Accepts Defeat, May Resign As Rajasthan CM at 5.30 PM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accepted the Congress’ defeat in the Assembly elections, and he is expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to resign as CM. As per media report, Gehlot will submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5.30 p.m. Gehlot said that “we respect the mandate”.

Trending Now

However, Gehlot’s loyalist and minister PS Khachariyawas said that the CM will not be resigning today. The minister said: “Gehlot will go to Delhi at 5.30 pm and discuss about the opinion of 102 MLAs to the central leadership of the party. His visit to delhi was planned beforehand.

You may like to read

#RajasthanCongressCrisis | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will go to Delhi today in the evening. He will further tell about the opinion of 102 MLAs to central leadership of the party. CM Gehlot is not resigning today, there are no such talks of it: Gehlot loyalist min PS Khachariyawas pic.twitter.com/xabsXLkTdO — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

As per the Election Commission, the BJP won 18 seats till the time of filing this report, while the Congress bagged 5 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.