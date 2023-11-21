Home

Rajasthan Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Rs 2 Lakh Interest-Free Loan To Farmers

Releasing party manifesto for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We make promises which we can fulfil. The party has made big promises, including caste census, in its Rajasthan manifesto.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released party’s manifesto for Rajasthan assembly election. Addressing a presser, he said, “Rajasthan has always been a stronghold of the Congress. We have always made promises that could be fulfilled.”

Congress Manifesto For Rajasthan Assembly Election

Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan polls, promises Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report. Congress promises new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level and caste census. We will fulfil our seven guarantees. Top promise is Rs 10,000 a year for woman head of a family, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, and a law for Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Rajasthan economy will be Rs 15 lakh crore by year end, target to take it to Rs 30 lakh cr by 2030: CM Gehlot while releasing poll manifesto We will take Chiranjeevi medical insurance scheme cover from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

