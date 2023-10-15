Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Polls: Drugs, Liquor, Gold, Cash Worth Over Rs 63 Cr Seized Since Code Of Conduct Came Into Force

Rajasthan Polls: Drugs, Liquor, Gold, Cash Worth Over Rs 63 Cr Seized Since Code Of Conduct Came Into Force

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on October 9 in poll-bound Rajasthan where Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on November 25.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on November 25 next month

Rajasthan Elections: Drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth more than Rs 63 crore have been seized in poll-bound Rajasthan since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Trending Now

According to an official statement, the seizures were made during several raids conducted by the Rajasthan Police as well as excise, narcotics and income tax departments.

You may like to read

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on October 9 in poll-bound Rajasthan where Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on November 25.

As per the statement, the agencies have seized drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth more than Rs 63 crore since the implementation of the code of conduct.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that this information has been given in the reports issued by the different agencies of the state.

Since the implementation of the code of conduct, cash worth Rs 7.48 crore, drugs worth Rs 28.61 crore, liquor worth Rs 4.75 crore and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 5.76 crore have been seized, the statement said.

Freebies worth Rs 16.72 crore have also been seized, it added.

Gupta said that strict vigil is being maintained by departments and action being taken.

CM Gehlot’s car surrounded by disgruntled party workers in Delhi

Meanwhile, in related news, some people surrounded the vehicle of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot outside Jodhpur House in Lutyens’ Delhi over distribution of tickets for the upcoming state polls.

The Delhi Police said some party workers reportedly raised slogans against CM Gehlot over the issue of distribution of poll tickets.

“It was not any protest, some people were talking to the chief minister over the issue of ticket distribution. However, heavy police force deployment was made there to maintain law and order,” a senior police official said.

Polling in all the 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Earlier, Congress workers had protested near the party’s election war room in Jaipur, demanding that the party not give tickets to certain MLAs for the elections.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES