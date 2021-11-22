Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers inducted into the Cabinet. The Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle took place on Sunday where 15 ministers – 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state – took oath into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Cabinet.Also Read - Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Ministers Take Oath; Gehlot Says Will Form Govt In 2023 Again | Key Points

While CM Ashok Gehlot kept the portfolios of Home, Finance, and IT & Communication with himself Dr BD Kalla was given the charge of Education.

Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked from the Rajasthan Cabinet last year, got the tourism portfolio back. Whereas, Ramesh Meena got the charge of Panchayati Raj.

Shanti Dhariwal retained the charge of parliamentary affairs and Saleh Mohammad got minority affairs.