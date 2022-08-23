Rajasthan Rain Alert: All schools in the Jalore district of Rajasthan will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24 in the wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the district. The teaching staff is requested to remain present in the schools on the day as the holiday is applicable only to the students.Also Read - New York Eases Covid Rules for Schools

Rajasthan | All schools in Jalore district to remain closed tomorrow, 24th August in wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the district. Teaching staff requested to remain present in the schools on the day; holiday applicable to students. pic.twitter.com/QT2ylNiHJL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, all schools and other educational institutions in Bundi and Kota districts of Rajasthan stay closed on Tuesday, August 23 in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in the two districts. Also Read - Earthquake Measuring 4.1 Occurs 236km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan