Flood-Like Situation In 3 Districts As Heavy Rains Pound Rajasthan, MeT Sounds Yellow Alert

Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan face a flood-like situation due to the incessant rainfall which pounded these areas during the last 24 hours.

File Photo (ANI)

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Three Rajasthan districts and their adjoining areas face a flood-like situation as heavy rains lashed parts of the state during past 24 hours. According to officials, Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts face a deluge due to the incessant rainfall which pounded these areas during the last 24 hours.

At least one person has been confirmed dead in rain-related incidents in the state during the past 24 hours. A man died in Banswara after he was swept swept away in a nullah or small canal in on Saturday night, officials said. They said the district witnessed “very heavy rains” causing a flood-like situation in the area.

Giving details, Banswara collector Prakash Chandra Sharma said the deceased, identified as Dinesh, a sarpanch, was trying to cross the flooded canal on his motorbike when he was washed away along with the vehicle. The dead body of the sarpanch was recovered on Sunday, he said.

Gates of Mahi dam in Banswara were opened after the water level increased in the dam following incessant rains. A highway connecting Banswara to Udaipur and Pratapgarh was also closed due to waterlogging, Banswara divisional commissioner Neeraj K Pawan said.

“The rainfall has been extremely heavy, leading to the increase in water level of Mahi dam. All 16 gates were opened on Saturday and the water was released,” the Banswara collector said.

With the rise in the water level of Mahi river, Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district has turned into an island. Beneshwar Dham, a tribal pilgrimage temple, is located at the confluence of Mahi, Som and Jakham rivers.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in Banswara, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ajmer and Pali districts, while extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Banswara district, the meteorological department here said.

According to the rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours, Bagidora in Banswara was the wettest place in the state with 37 cm rains, followed by two places in the same district — 28 cm rains at Sajjangarh and 27 cm at Sallopat.

Many other areas in the state have recorded rainfall below 27 cm since Saturday, the MeT data showed.

The MeT has sounded a yellow alert for Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts, and orange alert for Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Pali on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

