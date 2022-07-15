Jaipur: In the wake of heavy rainfall in Sri Ganganagar district over the past two days and a warning by the weather department, the district administration on Friday closed all government and private schools till further orders. An order in this regard has been issued by the District Magistrate Office in Sri Ganganagar.Also Read - Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For Several Districts, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Mumbai

Earlier in the day, a seven-year-old boy died as heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. The district administration appealed to people not to step out of their homes.

Rajasthan | In the wake of heavy rainfall in Sri Ganganagar district over the past two days and a warning by the weather department regarding the same, all the govt and private schools have been shut until further orders: Collector & District Magistrate office, Sri Ganganagar — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 15, 2022

Extremely heavy rainfall of 260 mm was recorded in Ganganagar in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Friday. This is a record rainfall in a single day in the month of July. Earlier, the highest rainfall in a day in July was 107.7 mm recorded on July 18, 1978.

The district received 52.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the meteorological department said. Following the district administration’s request, Army officials took stock of the situation on Friday morning.

Incessant rains have been battering the arid state for the three consecutive days. Due to the continuous rainfall, there is no electricity in many parts of the city for the past several hours, a local said.

District Collector Rukmani Riar Sihag said teams of Municipal Council, Urban Development Trust, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Home Guard have collaborated with the Army to lead rescue efforts.