Rajasthan Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Rajasthan and issued a yellow alert after the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm yesterday. The Met department issued yellow alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh. On Wednesday, several lanes in market areas submerged while residential areas also inundated after facing severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall in Dholpur district.Also Read - Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Predicted In These Districts During Next 48 Hours

According to the weather department, Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, followed by 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kotda and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, and 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola and Reodar till 8.30 am on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain was recorded in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of the state. Also Read - Rajasthan: Major Fire Breaks Out In Vegetable Market, Dholpur, Many Shops Burnt To Ashes

Meanwhile, Telangana government on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state. Several roads and causeways were washed away in the floods. The Roads and Buildings department suffered a loss of Rs 498 crore. Also Read - In Just 30 Minutes: 6 Men Flee With Cash, Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore From Axis Bank in Alwar

The state government sent the report about the losses on the basis of initial estimates received from various departments. The officials say due to house collapses, inundation of houses and shifting of people from flood-hit areas resulted in losses of another Rs 25 crore.

Delhi-NCR too received very heavy rainfall on Wednesday leading to waterlogging in several areas in the city. Massive traffic jam were also reported in various places.

According to the weather forecasting agency, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21 and over Uttarakhand from July 21-23. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 21, and over Jharkhand on July 23. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha during July 22-24.