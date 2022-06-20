Rajasthan Receives Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain: Rajasthan received heavy pre-monsoon showers on Sunday. Hanumangarh recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 29 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rain continued in Jaipur since morning. Due to this, water started flowing in Samod. It rained up to 50 mm in different areas of Jaipur. Also, the temperature came down by 6 degrees.Also Read - Government Jobs: Recruitment For 90 Thousand Posts | Full Details Here

Watch Videos

Also Read - Agnipath Protest: Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 in Kota, Demands Withdrawal of Agnipath Scheme

#WATCH | Gushing water floods lanes as heavy rain hits Rajasthan’s Tonk district. pic.twitter.com/DpL4SdNheg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2022

Also Read - Weather Alert For Rajasthan: Monsoon Not Far, Landfall Likely On June 22

In Rajasthan, the rain was recorded in a total of 13 districts on Sunday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Sikar where it rained 48 mm. At the same time, Jaipur remained at number two with a total of 44.8 mm of rain. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will make landfall in Rajasthan on June 22.

The pre-monsoon rain on Sunday kept Jaipur soaked. The streets of Jaipur were flooded. About 40 to 50 mm of rain was recorded at Mansarovar, Jhotwara, Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Sirsi Road, Ajmer Road, and Agra Road.

Rain to continue for next 48 hours

Jaipur Meteorological Center director Radheshyam Sharma said that pre-monsoon will remain active in the state for the next 48 hours. Due to this, the temperature can also drop by three to 5 degrees Celsius. He said that a Western Disturbance is also active in the northern part of Rajasthan. At the same time, the supply of moisture along with winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is also happening in the state. This is the reason that rain is going on in Rajasthan for the last 24 hours.

Rain, lightning warning for 18 districts

The Meteorological Department has alerted 18 districts- Jaipur, Tonk, Karauli, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Dausa, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhalawar, and surrounding areas where a rain alert has been issued with lightning. According to the department, the wind will blow at a speed of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour in these districts.