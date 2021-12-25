Jaipur: At least 21 new cases of Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the state tally to 43, the health department said. More details on patients infected with the new variant are still awaited. Meanwhile, India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally to 415, the Centre said earlier. A total of 115 people have recovered from the infection to date, government said.Also Read - Airlines In US Cancel Flights Due To COVID Staffing Shortages

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Rajasthan (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31). States like Haryana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh have reported 4 cases each; Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal 3 each, Uttar Pradesh (2), and Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh one each. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Ahmedabad Demarcates 3 Micro-Containment Zones After City Witnesses Surge in Covid Cases

Also, India’s Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. Also Read - India Will See Omicron Surge But Cases Will be Mild, Vaccines Will Help, Says South African Expert Who First Identified Variant

(With agency inputs)