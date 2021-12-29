Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday registered 23 new Omicron cases pushing the state tally to 69, health officials confirmed. Of these, Ajmer recorded 10, Jaipur 9, Bhilwara 2, and Ajmer and Alwar logged one each.Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Will Maharashtra Govt Shut Schools And Colleges Again? Aaditya Thackeray Spills The Beans

Four among them have a foreign travel history, three have a contact history with those who returned from foreign travel, two travelled to other states while the remaining two had contacted them. One has been in contact with an Omicron case detected earlier while 11 others have no such contact history.

All the patients have been isolated and are undergoing treatment at Omicron dedicated wards. Overall, at 39, Jaipur has the highest number of Omicron cases, Sikar 4, Ajmer 17, Udaipur 4, Bhilwara 2, Jodhpur, and Alwar has one each and one case is from Maharashtra. Out of 46 cases earlier, 44 have been recovered fully, confirmed health officials.