New Delhi: The government of Rajasthan on Friday revised its earlier order, and allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in the entire state, except the NCR area, as reported by news agency ANI. Bursting will be allowed from 8-10 PM on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals, the state government said in its order.

During festivals such as Chhath, the timing to burst the crackers will be between 6 PM to 8 AM, whereas 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM timing is dedicated to Christmas and New Year.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government issued an advisory that dealt with the ban, the sales as well as the bursting of the firecrackers across the state from Oct 1 to Jan31. The Rajasthan government banned the bursting of crackers on the ground of the harmful effects it has on the respiratory systems of those who have or suffering from the deadly coronavirus. Hence, keeping in mind the health of the people, the government had banned the sale of firecrackers.

The government of Rajasthan amends its earlier order, allows the sale & bursting of green crackers in the entire state, except NCR area. Bursting will be allowed from 8-10 pm on Diwali, Gurupurab & other festivals. 6-8 am on Chhath & 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas & New Year. pic.twitter.com/xyJ89ShWUY — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Earlier the Supreme Court said that it cannot infringe the right to life of innocent people under the disguise of employment while considering a ban on firecrackers.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna added that it is of utmost importance to strike balance between employment, unemployment, and the right to life of the citizen. It even emphasised that under the guise of employment of few, it cannot permit others to infringe the right to life of other innocent citizens. Earlier, the Odisha government has also announced that the sale as well the usage of firecrackers will be banned especially in the festive month of October.