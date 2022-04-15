Jaipur: At least seven children, between the age of 2 and 14 years have died in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district of some ‘mysterious illness’ with symptoms varying from fever to seizures. All the deceased children were residents of Fulabai Kheda and Fulaber villages in Sirohi and breathed their last between April 9 and 13. According to Jageshwar Prasad, Joint Director (Health), the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - 'Mysterious Disease' Killed 7 Children In Rajasthan? Health Minister Responds

“While they seem to be cases of some acute viral disease, nothing can be said with certainty till all their reports are received,” Prasad said, adding that the deaths were reported within a day of showing symptoms. Also Read - Tina Dabi Weds Pradeep Gawande: All You Need to Know Wedding Date, Reception, Venue And Guest List

Mother of a five-year-old boy who died due to the mysterios illness told news agency IANS that her son woke up at 5 am and asked for water before having seizures. The boy vomited and then died at around 8 am. Also Read - Karauli Violence: In Midnight Rejig, 69 IAS Including Collector Transferred

“Three of the seven deceased children had consumed local flavoured ice,” Prasad said, though he ruled out a case of acute food poisoning. Teams of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur are set to visit the area.

“The situation is being monitored. Around 300 houses have already been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur for testing,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, three more children have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. “They have mild symptoms of cold and one has pneumonia,” Prasad said.

Kuldeep Singh, head of the paediatric department at Jodhpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said it seems to be a case of viral infection. “The state has sought our assistance and a team of doctors will be sent there soon,” he said.