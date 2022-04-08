Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly poisoned to death by her classmates for refusing to have sex with them, police said on Friday. However, no arrest has been made so far even though a probe has been initiated by the police.Also Read - Suspended Aligarh Muslim University Professor Tenders Apology For 'Mythical References' On Rape

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s father at Halena Police Station, five classmates of her daughter, who was studying in a private college in Bharatpur, were forcing her to have sex with them, and when she refused the offer, they poisoned her to death. Also Read - Bihar Gangrape and Murder: Bereaved Kin of Minor Victim Seeks Death for Accused, Police Say, 'Up to Court to Decide'

Speaking to news agency PTI, SHO Halena Vijay Singh said a case was lodged on Wednesday under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 341 (punishment of wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - 'Marriage Not License To Unleash Brutal Beast': Karnataka HC On Marital Rape

He also added that the viscera samples of the victim have been sent to forensic science laboratory for examination and an investigation has been initiated.

In the complaint, the victim’s father in has alleged that on Tuesday, his daughter, who lives with her grandparents in Halena town, had called her mother and told her that some students of her college had been forcing her to have physical relationship with them.

According to the complaint, these boys used to pass derogatory remarks against her. Police said on Wednesday around 3 PM, the students followed her when she was returning home, and forcefully made her drink some liquid.

When she reached home, she started vomiting. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, and died during treatment, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)