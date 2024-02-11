Home

Rajasthan SHOCKER: 23 Women Drugged, Gang-Raped, Filmed And Blackmailed On Pretext Of Anganwadi Jobs; 2 Municipal Officials Booked

Sirohi Municipal Council Chairperson, Mahendra Mevada, and former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary have been booked after a woman claimed that the accused drugged, raped, filmed, and blackmailed, as many as 23 women on pretext of providing Anganwadi jobs in Rajasthan.

Two municipal officials, Mahendra Mevada (L) and (R) Mahendra Choudhary, have been booked in the case.

Rajasthan Rape: In a shocking incident, as many as 23 women have alleged they were gang-raped after being drugged by senior municipal officials on the pretext of providing them jobs in Anganwadi in Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The accused men also filmed the sexual assault and used the footage to blackmail the victims for money, police said.

Two senior officials– Sirohi Municipal Council Chairperson, Mahendra Mevada, and former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary, have been booked in connection with the case, police said.

According to the police, the shocking incident came to light after one of the purported victims filed a complaint, alleging that the two accused had raped her, and other women after luring them with the promise of providing employment opportunities in Anganwadi.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Rajasthan’s Pali district, alleged that as many as 23 women were gang-raped by the accused who, she claimed, also filmed the sexual assault of the victims and use that as leverage to blackmail the women for money, the police said.

She claimed that the accused threatened to share the videos of sexual abuse on social media if they did not pay Rs five lakh each.

The complainant, along with the other victim, had travelled to Sirohi few months ago to find employment in Anganwadi where they got acquainted with the accused who provided them with accommodation and meals, said a senior police official.

Giving details, the woman, in her complaint, alleged that the two men served them food laced with sedatives which made them lose consciousness, and the accused raped them, and filmed the assault.

After regaining consciousness, the victims confronted the accused, who conceded that they had deceived them for their devious purposes, the complainant said. She further alleged that the two men used the videos to force the victims into further engaging in sexual relations as per their demands.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paras Choudhary, said that the women had previously filed a false complaint.

However, case is now being registered following a petition by eight women in the Rajasthan High Court.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

