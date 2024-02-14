Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Man Cuts Wife’s Throat Over Suspected Infidelity, Jumps In Front Of Moving Train

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Man Cuts Wife’s Throat Over Suspected Infidelity, Jumps In Front Of Moving Train

Police said the primary motive behind the murder-suicide seems to be suspicion of infidelity on part of the husband who suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship.

Representational Image

Rajasthan News: In a shocking tragedy fueled by suspicions of infidelity, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by cutting her throat before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Kota district of Rajasthan.

Trending Now

According to officials, Kailash Bagari allegedly murdered his wife Tinku Bai (26) by slitting her throat at their rented house in Prem Nagar-2 colony under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station limits on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

You may like to read

Later, on Wednesday morning, Bagari died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, they said.

Police said the primary motive behind the murder-suicide seems to be suspicion of infidelity on part of the husband who suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 5 years and 7 years, said an official.

Giving details, the official said that Bagari, originally a resident of Mau in Madhya Pradesh and worked as a labourer in Kota, had been married to Bai for around 10 years. The deceased woman worked at a junk dealer’s shop here, he said, adding that Bagari suspected Bai of having an affair with her employer as she would often speak to him on the phone.

“This led to frequent fights between the couple for past several months. An argument also broke out between them on Tuesday night when their daughters were asleep in another room of the house,” Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh told news agency PTI.

As the altercation escalated, Bagari allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife, which was later recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that the murder came to light when the deceased woman’s brother Narendra reached their house around Wednesday noon.

Meanwhile, a severely mutilated body of a man was recovered from a railway track under Anantpura police station on Wednesday morning. The body was later identified as belonging to Bagari, the DSP said, adding that he allegedly died by suicide.

The police found from Bagari’s possession a paper slip bearing a phone number and a one-line note saying “don’t spare this man”, he said.

Bagari’s body was placed in mortuary for post-mortem that will be conducted after arrival of his family members from Mau, while the woman’s autopsy was underway, the DSP said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter and to trace the number and unidentified man mentioned in the suicide note, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.