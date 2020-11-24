Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly raped his friend’s mother in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. Also Read - Maharashtra Makes Covid-19 Negative Report Mandatory For Travellers From Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Guajrat

The 58-year-old victim was alone in her house when the accused committed the crime on Sunday, Sunil Jangid, SHO, Shahjahanpur (Bhiwadi) said.

The accused, Vikas Jat, used to visit his friend's house frequently. His friend had gone to attend a function when he went to his house and allegedly raped his mother, he said.

The accused was arrested on Monday, the SHO added.