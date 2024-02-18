Rajasthan Shocker: Another Student Goes Missing In Kota, Second Incident In Week

Home

Kota: An 18-year-old student has gone missing on Saturday after another disappearance from the city just days earlier. Yuvraj is preparing for NEET entrance test at a private coaching center.

Kota: Another case of disappearance has emerged from Rajasthan’s Kota in which an 18-year-old coaching student has gone missing on Saturday. Yuvraj, who hails from Sikar district, is preparing for the NEET entrance test at a private coaching center. The 18-year-old ‘disappeared’ at around 7 am when he departed from the hostel in the Transport Nagar area to attend the coaching center. Since then, he is not traceable. The student left his phone at his hostel room.

Notably, the incident occurred merely a week after another student named Rachit Sondhya disappeared from the coaching hub.

