Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded its warmest day so far on Sunday, with temperatures in 10 districts crossing the 40 degree-mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures were above normal in several parts of the desert state, said R.S Sharma, head, Met centre, Jaipur while releasing the met department's report at 8.30 a.m.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Pali at 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 40.6 degrees. Other districts, including Barmer, Dholpur, Pilani and Chittorgarh registered 40.5 degrees while Churu had 40.3 degrees.

Phalodi in Jodhpur also registered 40 degrees, Dungarpur — 40 degrees and Tonk stood on the border of touching 40 degrees with 39.4 degree temperature. Vanasthali too recorded 39.2 degrees, while Jaipur clocked a maximum temperature of 37.9 and minimum of 25.8 degree Celsius.

Sharma said day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions and above normal in Jaipur and Bikaner divisions of the state.

Also, there has been no substantial change in night temperatures during the last 24 hours. These were markedly above normal in Jaipur, Jodhpour and Bikaner divisions and above normal in Ajmer and Udaipur divisions and nearly normal in Kota division of the state. Heat wave occurred at isolated places in west Rajasthan with likelihood of “warm” to “very” warm night at isolated places.