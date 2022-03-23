Jaipur: In a first, the Rajasthan government has launched a special helpline service to provide mental and emotional counselling to Indian students who returned from Ukraine after the Russian invasion of the war-torn country. The government hopes that the ‘Mansamvad’ toll-free helpline will prove to be very effective in the development of the emotional and mental health of these students.Also Read - Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra Lands In Controversy Over Remark On Maharana Pratap | Here's Why

"Most of the Indian students studying there (Ukraine) are returning home due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. These students have seen the war very closely and it has had an adverse effect on their minds. To save them from any more trouble, the state government has started 'Mansamvad' toll-free helpline service," said Rajasthan's Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in a statement.

According to the Minister, said subject experts will provide counseling and other information on mental and emotional issues to the callers.

When Are Where Can The Service Be Accessed

Under the District Mental Health programme run in district hospitals, free medical treatment and counseling is being provided by doctors for mental healthcare, Meena said.

The helpline service will operate from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days.