Jaipur: Looking at the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed a strict 15-day lockdown across the state which began on May 10 (Monday) and will remain in force till May 24 (Monday). Asserting that the state-wide lockdown should be strictly followed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there should not be any kind of laxity during the lockdown and whoever violates the guidelines, strict action would be taken against them. Also Read - Himachal: COVID Positive Woman Forced to Live in Taxi with Toddler After Landlord Refuses to Let Her Enter Home

Earlier on Monday, Gehlot also asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. He also called upon public representatives to ensure successful implementation of the lockdown to prevent the infection from spreading in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3.29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, Over 3,800 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

The CM said along with all efforts for investigation, treatment, vaccination and expansion of resources, the government will strictly follow the coronavirus-induced lockdown to prevent the spread of the infection. Without this, it is not possible to stop this deadly wave, he said. Gehlot even added that during such a situation, the Centre should consider imposing a lockdown again with uniformity across the country after taking into consideration the experiences of the previous nationwide lockdown last year. Also Read - Unemployed During Lockdown, Pune Man Kills Wife, Son and Self

Under the complete 15-day lockdown in Rajasthan, movement from one district/village to another district/village except in case of medical emergency, wedding functions, movement of all vehicles except those engaged in medical services are prohibited and several other restrictions are also there in addition to the guidelines issued earlier. Intra-state movement has also been disallowed during this lockdown period.

The state government has called it “Pandemic Red Alert Public Discipline Lockdown”. Places of worship are also closed, MGNREGA works have been suspended and movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state is prohibited, except medical emergency cases, under the lockdown.

Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RTPCR test report which should be not older than 72 hours. In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days. In order to prevent migration of workers, works are permitted in factories, construction sites and industrial units have been asked to operate buses for workers.

Liquor shops will be open from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday during this lockdown. Fruit and vegetable carts will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 5 pm. Grocery and food items shops will remain open from 6 am to 11 am.

Wholesale and retail shops related to food, grocery items, flour mills and cattle feed will be open from Monday to Friday from 6 to 11 am. Shops retailing products required by farmers, fertilizers and agricultural implements will be opened from Monday to Thursday from 6 am to 11 am.

Medical stores will remain open all seven days. Dairy and milk shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Government ration shops will be open without any holidays. Medical stores, medical equipment shops will be open all seven days. And, petrol pumps will remain open, but private vehicles will be able to fill diesel-petrol or gas from 7 am to 12 noon. Permission to distribute LPG cylinders will be from 6 am to 5 pm.