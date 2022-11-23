Rajasthan ‘Tantrik’ Pours 50 Tubes of Superglue On Private Parts Of Naked Couple, Kills Them

The mutilated naked bodies of the couple, who were reportedly having an extramarital affair, were found in Kelabawdi forest area under Gogunda police station limits on November 18.

Udaipur: A 55-year-old ‘tantrik’ was arrested in Udaipur for killing a man and a woman after their naked bodies were found in a nearby forest on November 18, three days after they were killed. The mutilated naked bodies of Rahul Meena, 30-year-old man, who was a government teacher, and Sonu Kunwar, a 28-year-old woman, were found in Kelabawdi forest area under Gogunda police station limits on November 18. The man’s private parts had been cut as per an initial report by PTI.

After the bodies were recovered, nearly 200 people were questioned and footage of CCTVs installed at around 50 places were examined, the SP said. Later, the police zeroed in on a “tantric” (occultist), identified as Bhalesh Kumar. He was detained and interrogated following which he confessed to have murdered them, the police informed. Bhavesh is an occultist and gives ‘Tabeez’ to people who are in trouble. He stays in a temple in Bhadvi Guda, police said.

As per a report in India Today, the tantric has been living here for the last seven to eight years. And the couple’s families have been visiting the tantric at the Ichchapoora Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir where the two met. According to the police, both Rahul and Sonu were married to separate people.

The two got into a relationship, because of which Rahul started having frequent fights with his wife. His wife then sought the help of the arrested tantric. However, the tantric was closed to Sonu and because of which he informed Rahul’s wife about their (Rahul and Sonu’s) affair.

After Rahul found out that the tantric told his wife about his affair, the two threatened the tantric of defaming him by filing a false molestation case. Fearing which the tantric hatched the plan.

The Tantric then planned to murder the two. He got 50 tubes of feviquick superglue and collected it in a bottle. On November 15, he called the two to an isolated area and later pretended to leave. When they believed he had left, the couple engaged in physical relations as which point, Kumar poured the bottle of superglue on them.

In their attempts to pull away from each other, their skin started ripping off and they sustained injuries in their private parts, as per India Today. During this time, Kumar murdered them by slitting the man’s throat and stabbing the woman to death.