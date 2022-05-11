Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has announced a Common Eligibility Test for recruitment in various government jobs. The state government will conduct the test on the lines of the Staff Selection Commission. For the recruitment to the government posts such as Village Development Officer, Patwari (Village Accountant), Ministerial Staff, etc., now there will be one common eligibility test conducted instead of a separate examination.Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Posts at upenergy.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The State Cabinet has decided to scrap the process of interviews completely in some direct recruitment examinations except in Rajasthan Administrative Service, RAS examination. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, (RAS Recruitment) and other service rules will be modified to do away with the provision of interviews.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held late on Tuesday evening, which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Council of Ministers.

The government has decided to give land to companies for solar projects. A 2000 MW solar park will be built on 6,000 hectares of government land in the Jaisalmer district. The solar park is being built by Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited, a joint venture company of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited and Adani Group.

The state cabinet has also made big announcements for the Paralympic medal winners in the meeting. As per the state Cabinet, Paralympic medal winners, who are residents of Rajasthan, will also be allotted 25 bighas of land free of cost in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project area. This decision was announced in the state Budget.

(With Inputs From IANS)