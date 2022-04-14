New Delhi: Five people, including three children, were killed and 13 others wounded after an overloaded jeep fell into a gorge in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits on Wednesday night.Also Read - Deoghar Ropeway Accident: Woman Falls Off Helicopter During Rescue Operations, Dies

“Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident,” Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences and wished the injured “speedy recovery”.

“The death of 5 people is very sad in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted.