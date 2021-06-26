New Delhi: Rajasthan government has allowed offices with 25 or more employees to reopen with 50% workforce. Offices whose at least 60% of employees have received first dose of Covid vaccine are allowed to open with 100% workforce. All religious places will be allowed to open from 5 am to 4 pm, the Ashok Gehlot-led government said on Saturday. The orders will come into effect from 5 am of June 28, Monday. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock 2021: More Covid Restrictions Eased; Weekend, Night Curfew to Stay. Check Details

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed in clubs, while indoor sporting activities to be allowed only for vaccinated people. Gyms and restaurants that have vaccinated at least 60% of their staff will be allowed to open for three extra hours. Parks will remain open from 5 am to 8 am, a Rajasthan government order said.