Jaipur: Ruling Congress as well as opposition BJP claimed victory as the results for the Rajasthan urban local bodies elections, held in 20 districts, were announced on Sunday, reported IANS.

While the Congress won a total of 1,197 seats, the BJP claimed 1,140 seats out of total 3,034 seats, said election commission officers.

The NCP won 46 seats while Independents grabbed 634 seats. The BSP won 1 seat, the CPI-M 3 seats and the RLP 13.

The elections for members for 90 municipal bodies — one municipal corporation, 9 municipal councils and 80 municipalities — on Thursday. About 10,000 candidates were in the fray for these seats.

The Election Commission had said that 76.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded and about 22.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise in local body polls.

The commission had made elaborate security arrangements and a tight vigil was maintained at the strong rooms where EVMs wee been kept.

Now, election for chairpersons shall be held on February 7.

Polling in the local bodies in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts was held on Thursday.

The Congress expressed its satisfaction on garnering large number of seats, while the BJP questioned the ruling party’s celebration of its performance.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a tweet, said: “The results of 90 civic bodies elections today come as a happy news. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the winning candidates of the Congress Party. Thanks to the voters and thanks to the Congress workers and leaders for their hard work and congratulations for this victory.”

Party’s Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken, in a tweet, hailed the “good news” for the Congress which leads in 48 of the 90 contests. Also, in four towns, independents have extended support to Congress, he said adding that there is a possibility of Congress forming its board in 52 municipal bodies out of 90 bodies.

He also expressed his happiness on the fact that Congress has won the polls in a few municipal bodies after decades.

Maken also said that Congress leads the show on three seats out of four where bypolls are scheduled.

BJP state President Satish Poonia, however, said that his party has garnered majority on 23 boards while Congress has been limited to 19 boards. “We have gained clear majority for Ajmer Municipal Corporation. Out of 9 municipal councils, we won 4, Congress won 1 while independents won the remaining.”

Now if Congress claims to form its boards on 52 seats, it will be “jod-tod” ki rajneeti (politics of make and break)”, he said alleging that the ruling party will misuse its resources.

On the BJP trailing behind on three seats where bypolls are supposed to be held, he said: “We shall come with new strategy to steal the show.”

(With inputs from agencies)