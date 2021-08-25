Jaipur: The voting for the first phase of elections to elect Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan’s six districts will be held on Thursday, officials said. According to a spokesperson of the state election commission, as many as 519 seats will go to the polls while elections to two seats were postponed.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 to be Fought Under Captain Amarinder Singh's Leadership: Congress' Harish Rawat

The official said that due to litigation reasons, elections of two members, one each in Jalsu and Virat Nagar panchayat Samiti, have been postponed. The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at 3,599 booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi districts as said by the spokesperson.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said all preparations for the elections have been completed. He said adequate number of security personnel has been deployed to ensure free and fair polls while all Covid-related guidelines will be followed. In the first phase, 26.55 lakh voters are eligible to vote.

A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, out of which 41.23 lakh are males and 36.71 lakh, females. The elections are being held in three phases for seats of 200 Zila Parishad and 1,564 panchayat Samiti members. The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1 while the counting will take place on September 4. One Zila Parishad and 26 panchayat Samiti members have already been elected unopposed.

(With Inputs from PTI)