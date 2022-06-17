Rajasthan Weather Alert: In Rajasthan, parts of the Bikaner division (Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar), which have been dry so far in pre-monsoon, may witness heavy rain from Saturday onwards. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain with thunderstorms here. It is to be noted that except for Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar, and Churu, all 29 districts of the state have received pre-monsoon rains.Also Read - Viral Video: Women From Millionaire Family Fall Into Drain While Fighting in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Watch

Director of Meteorological Center Radheshyam Sharma said that pre-monsoon activity will continue for the next 4 to 5 days in Hanumangarh, Churu, and Ganganagar of the Bikaner division. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with cloud cover in these districts accompanied by thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 50KM.

He said that apart from the Bikaner division, there may be rain in other districts as well. Monsoon has advanced into some parts of West Bengal and Bihar in the last 24 hours. Conditions are favourable for further advance in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next 3 days.