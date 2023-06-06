Home

Massive Dust Storm Hits Parts Of Rajasthan; Trees, Electric Poles Damaged | See Photos, Videos

Rajasthan Weather Latest Update: The storm was severe that several trees, plants, electric poles, and tin sheds were damaged. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Rajasthan Weather Update: The dust storm covered the skies during the day and affected the visibility and traffic in the areas.

Jaipur: A massive dust storm has hit various parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The places that were affected in the dust storm include Churu, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, and Rajgarh. As per the videos shared on social media, the dust storm covered the skies during the day and affected the visibility and traffic in the areas.

The storm was severe that several trees, plants, electric poles, and tin sheds were damaged. However, no loss of life has been reported so far. Later in the day, the dust storm was followed by heavy rain in these areas.

A Typical "Kaali Peeli" Aandhi (Duststorm) in various parts of W-NW Rajasthan , will cover more parts of the state in coming hours Well shaped duststorm front visible pic.twitter.com/5pdYm8EEYx — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

The change in the weather condition comes two days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall for various parts of Rajasthan.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains were witnessed in several parts of Rajasthan last month that caused massive damage to various power grids and electricity distribution systems in the state.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an orange alert for severe heatwave condition in several states till 10 June. Notably, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for severe heatwave in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar till 10 June.

In its bulletin, the IMD said the maximum temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days.

Heatwave in Tamil Nadu For Next 2 Days

The IMD further added that the heatwave conditions are likely to continue at one or two pockets in interior Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

According to IMD, the heat wave conditions are likely to continue in some pockets over Bihar during from June 6 to 10.

The IMD also stated that the heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over West Bengal, east Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana during from June 6-10.

As per the weather office, heatwave conditions will also remain over east Uttar Pradesh during 7 to 10 June, and over West Uttar Pradesh during 8-10 June.

