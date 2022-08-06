Jaipur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Saturday. Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.Also Read - Explained: What Is Lumpy Skin Disease Which Killed Over 3,000 Cattle In Rajasthan, Gujarat

SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal (4), Rinku (3), Rajveer (22 months) and Devraj (one month). While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infant's body was fished out this morning, he said, adding that they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

Matia's husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer. The SHO said no case has been registered so far and that an investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)