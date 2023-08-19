Home

A case of mob lynching was reported in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday, wherein a Muslim man was beaten to death by a group of people. Reportedly, the men attacked them on the suspicion that they were illegally chopping wood in a forest in Rampur area.

Rajasthan: Youth Lynched In Alwar On Suspicion Of Chopping Wood In Forest; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

Alwar: A case of mob lynching was reported in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Friday, wherein a Muslim man was beaten to death by a group of people. Reportedly, the men attacked them on the suspicion that they were illegally chopping wood in a forest in Rampur area. They allegedly stopped the car of the victim near Narol village in Alwar and assaulted the three people sitting inside. All three individuals in the car were severely injured, and were transferred to Kotputli BDM District Hospital. One of the three men succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Harsaura police station has taken cognisance of the matter and arrested four poeple so far. Further investigation is underway.

#WATCH | Alwar, Rajasthan: “We got information about mob lynching in Narol village and Police reached the spot. The accused had fled the spot. The injured were taken to hospital and one person succumbed to death during the treatment. We have taken few people into custody, and… pic.twitter.com/ZA9VNvYcAu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2023

The deceased, Wasim, 27, was driving a pick-up jeep, in which his cousin, Asif, and a friend, Azharuddin, were travelling with him. A crowd stopped their jeep near the Narol village and allegedly attacked them, charging that they were roaming in the area to illegally fell the trees and chop their wood.

As per reports, police has detained around 10 persons in connection with the case. This includes the four forest officials who were allegedly present with the mob at the time of attack.Additionally, six villagers, among them a JCB driver, have also been detained. They are currently undergoing questioning, and appropriate arrests will follow once the process concludes. Initial indications suggest that the incident is not linked to any particular caste or religious factors

