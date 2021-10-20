Jaipur: The first phase of voting for zila parishad and panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan’s Alwar and Dholpur districts has started on Wednesday morning. In the first phase, 683 candidates are in the fray for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis. As many as 1,263 polling stations have been set up for the elections, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.Also Read - Bhawani Mandi: India's Unique Railway Station Which Falls in Both Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan

Over 9.41 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the two districts. Of these, 4.98 lakh are men and 4.43 lakh are women, he said. The SEC and district administrations have completed all preparations to conduct free, fair and peaceful voting in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, he added. Also Read - Ban on Sale, Use of Firecrackers: How These States Take Strict Measures to Bring Air Pollution Under Control

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Alwar and Dholpur will be conducted in three phases. Voting for the second and third phases will be held on October 23 and October 26, respectively. The counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29. Also Read - Rajasthan Revises Order; Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Crackers With Restricted Timings

(With PTI inputs)