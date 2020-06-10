New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2020, the Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday alleged that attempts are being made to topple the government in the state. Also Read - Locust Attack Round 2.0? Swarms Spotted in Maharashtra, Centre Prepares For Potential Outbreak

Writing a letter to the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chief Whip of the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi said attempts are being made to destabilise the government in the state on the lines of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat just days ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections 2020. Also Read - Monsoon Advances Further as Mercury Soars Above 40 Degrees in Delhi, Parts of North India

In the letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau Joshi urged the agency to investigate the matter. “Our MLAs and independents supporting us — attempts are being made to lure them with money power,” Joshi said in the letter without making any reference to the BJP. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: BJP’s Kadadi And Gasti, JDS Candidate Deve Gowda File Nomination From Karnataka

It is believed that the political power play in the state began as the Rajya Sabha elections date is nearing and it will be held on June 19.

As per updates from the EC, three seats of the state are going for the polls — two of them are expected to go to the Congress and one to the BJP.

Joshi made the allegations as the Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He sought action against identified elements for corrupt conduct, attempts for destabilising the government.

“It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,” he said in the complaint.