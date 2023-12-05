Home

Rajput Karni Sena Supremo Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s Killing Caught On Camera, Gangster Rohit Godara Takes Responsibility; Shocking Video Emerges

According to unconfirmed reports, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for the murder on a social media post. (Video grab)

Karni Sena: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. One of his security guards sustained serious injuries due to which he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital while one of the assailants, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was shot dead, said the commissioner of the police, Jaipur.

“Prima facie it seems that three people shot Gogamedi at his house in Shyam Nagar today (Tuesday). One of the assailants was also shot dead in retaliatory firing. He has been identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat. A friend of Gogamedi was critically injured while his personal security officer was shot in the leg,” said Biju George Joseph, the Jaipur Commissioner of Police.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

According to the reports from the ground, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot four times at his residence in Shyam Nagar. He was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital.

According to unconfirmed reports, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility of the murder on a social media post.

“Gogamedi had been receiving threats for the past one year and had also asked for more security from the police. We want immediate arrest of the accused and want them hanged. We are not going to accept the body as long as our demands are not met,” said Narayan Singh Divrala, the Jaipur district president of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena as reported by indianexpress.com.

Reportedly, three attackers were involved in the killing out of which one has been neutralized as per the police’s version.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and senior police officers have reached the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police said that the entire incident has been captured on the CCTVs and the footage will be of immense help in tracking down the remaining culprits.

Heavy Police force has been deployed at his residence as well as the hospital.

Heavy Police force has been deployed at his residence as well as the hospital.