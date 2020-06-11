New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress and other independent MLAs who are supporting the Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on June 19. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Attempts Are Being Made to Topple Rajasthan Govt, Alleges Congress

"How long will you do politics by indulging in horse-trading? It will not be surprising if Congress gives them a jolt in the time to come. Public can understand everything. Today's meeting was very fruitful. Everyone is united, we'll meet again tomorrow," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

The CM also said that Rajya Sabha elections were delayed because the BJP was not finished buying, bullying MLAs.

Here is what happened

1. The entry of resort politics. The meeting between the CM and the MLAs took place in Shiv Cilas resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. This is where the Congress is believed to have moved its all MLAs to shield them.

2. Mahesh Jodi, chief whip of the Rajasthan Assembly, has written to the state ACB indirectly bringing charges of horsetrading against the BJP. “Like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, MLAs and independents in Rajasthan are getting offers,” the letter said.

3. Three Rajya Sabha seats will go to the polls on June 19. Two seats are likely to go to the Congress.

4. BJP has fielded two candidates — Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

5. The party’s first preference is Gehlot — 51 MLAs will cast their votes for him.

6. Another 24 reportedly will vote for the second candidate.

7. BJP has 72 MLAs and support of three RLP MLAs.

8. The Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who were elected on BSP tickets.

9. Congress has two candidates: KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi.

10. The Sachin Pilot camp of MLAs may become the kingmaker on June 19.