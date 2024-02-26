Home

Rajasthan

Rape Victim And Her Brother Shot At, Attacked With Axe By Accused; Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Issues Statement

Rape Victim And Her Brother Shot At, Attacked With Axe By Accused; Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Issues Statement

A rape victim and her brother were shot at, and attacked with an axe, by the man who allegedly raped her, in Rajasthan. Here's what state minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said...

Representative Image

New Delhi: Several rape cases are reported in the country every single day and so many, go unreported; sexual harassment is a heinous crime and unfortunately, multiple women in India face this each day. In a recent news update, a woman was raped by a man and moreover, the rape survivor and her brother were attacked by the accused – they were shot at and then attacked by an axe in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has also given an update on the rape survivor and her brother, and has issued a statement on this crime..

Trending Now

Rape Survivor, Brother Attacked By Accused In Rajasthan

As mentioned earlier, a rape survivor and her brother were attacked brutally, by the rape accused in Rajasthan. The rape survivor and her brother were returning home on a two-wheeler when the former was shot in her spine; three men used a weapon that looked like an axe, to attack the woman and her brother before fleeing away. The survivor has suffered multiple injuries in her head, hands, shoulders and legs. The woman had filed a rape case against the accused, in June 2023; he was released on bail recently.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Jaipur: On a rape victim and her brother being shot at by the accused, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says, “It’s not acceptable that someone commits such a heinous crime against the daughters in Rajasthan, examples will be set if someone does this. The BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/7ANet8qxnE — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Statement

On a rape victim and her brother being shot at by the accused, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says, “It’s not acceptable that someone commits such a heinous crime against the daughters in Rajasthan, examples will be set if someone does this. The BJP’s govt under Bhajanlal Sharma is vigilant in this regard. For us, two priorities are there at the moment, first, that this girl’s life is saved, and if we get any medical advice we’ll transfer her to AIIMS, and second, that no one dares even to think about committing such a heinous crime.”

In another update on this attack, out of the three people, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar have been arrested but the third accused, Rajendra Yadav has been found in the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. The police is yet to find out whether these injuries are because of an accident or a suicide attempt.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.