Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote a Bill providing imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 10 crore for offences like paper leak and cheating in recruitment exams. A provision of attachment and confiscation of property has also been made in the Bill.

Replying to a debate in the Assembly, Higher Education Minister Rajendra Yadav said the Bill aimed at checking instances of paper leak and use of unfair means in recruitment exams for posts under the state government, including autonomous bodies, boards and corporations.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria got emotional while sharing the pain of the aspirants who hope to get a government job.

“You have sold all government jobs to those who hold money. I am speaking a bitter truth. Get the post-mortem done of all people who got the job in last eight years, half of them would come out to be bogus,” Kataria said as tears rolled down his eyes.

As per the provisions, any person taking unauthorised help in a public examination from any person, group or from any material, may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh.

If any person impersonates or leak, attempt to leak or conspires to leak question paper, procures or attempts to possess question paper in an unauthorised manner or solves/attempts to solve/seek assistance to solve question paper in an unauthorised manner or assist the examinee in unauthorised manner, the imprisonment will be from five to 10 years and fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.