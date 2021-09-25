REET 2021: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher or REET 2021 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 25 September, 2021. In view of the exam, Ajmer district administration has suspended mobile internet and SMS/MMS services for 12 hours from six in the morning, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - REET 2021: Ahead of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, CM Gehlot Makes BIG Announcement | Read Details

"Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam," a government order tweeted by ANI read.

Rajasthan | Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, & landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam pic.twitter.com/uRHLKQqbcq — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

The REET will be held on Sunday for over 31,000 posts of teacher and more than 16 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination to be held at around 4,000 centres in Rajasthan. The exam is being conducted after almost three years in the state. It will be conducted at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. In Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates have registered to take the examination at 592 centres.