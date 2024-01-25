Home

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Jaipur, To Hold Roadshow With PM Modi

Emmanuel Macron will be later joined by Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders will hold a roadshow in the Rajasthan capital.

Image: X (former Twitter)

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade, arrived in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday afternoon. Macron is one a two-day state visit to India and will hold a roadshow later today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The French leader was received at the airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Macron, who was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2024 by PM Modi, will begin his India visit by touring the Jaipur’s Amber Fort.

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur, meets school students gathered there to welcome him EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari are also present pic.twitter.com/L7RASMCFmA — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Modi Macron to tour Jaipur

The French President will be later joined by Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders will hold a roadshow in the Rajasthan capital. As per an official statement, Modi and Macron will visit some famous landmarks in the Pink City, including the Jantar Mantar and the Hawa Mahal.

VIDEO | French President Emmanuel Macron receives a traditional welcome at Amer Fort in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/ivFQdy3tut — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2024

Officials said Modi and Macron will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the iconic Amber Fort where they will spend nearly two hours, visiting the Sheeshmahal, Deewan-e-Aam and Deewan-e-Khas.

During his visit to Amber Fort, Macron will interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students, the statement said.

Later in the evening, Modi and Macron will hold a bilateral meeting at the Taj Rambagh Palace.

Jaipur has been decked up to welcome Prime Minister Modi and Emmanuel Macron as the French President is set to attend tomorrow’s Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

India-France ties

Macron, whose visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

“He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon’ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu,” said an official statement.

The French President’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day. The visit is expected to consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the Modi and Macron decided on in Paris on July 14 through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”.

(With inputs from agencies)

