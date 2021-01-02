Rajasthan Coronavirus Update: In view of rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to impose a ‘night curfew’ in 13 districts.

According to news agencies, the night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM has been imposed in 13 districts of Rajasthan, namely — Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, and Ganganagar.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Rajasthan Health Department conducted dry runs for anti-COVID vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centre’s protocol for the inoculation, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The official said that during the dry runs, the support staff for the inoculation were given training and the state now is ready for the vaccination after receiving the vaccine.

Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said dry runs for the universal vaccination as per the protocol received from the Centre were held Saturday at 19 centres of seven districts of the state. He further said that Rajasthan is fully prepared now for the first phase of vaccination.

Mahajan also said that he has taken feedback from the centres where dry runs were conducted and inspected three vaccination centres in Jaipur to take stock of the preparation.

According to Ajmer CMHO Dr K K Soni, vaccine dose will be given to frontline health workers and about 20,000 health workers in Ajmer will be vaccinated in the first phase. Soni said that the vaccination will be done in an interval of 42 days and a message received on the mobile phone needs to be shown for the second vaccination.

